Kashmir's major problem 'Article 370' was abrogated and finally put to end: Salman Khurshid in Indonesia Article 370, effective from October 1949, provided Kashmir with autonomy over its internal administration, enabling it to legislate on all matters except finance, defence, foreign affairs, and communications.

Jakarta:

Salman Khurshid, Congress Leader and All-Party Delegation member, said that Kashmir had a major problem for a long time. While addressing the media, former Minister of External Affairs and Congress leader, while addressing the Indonesian think Tanks and Academia, Khurshid said, "Kashmir had a major problem for a long time. Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370 of the Constitution, which somehow gave an impression that it was separate from the rest of the country. But Article 370 was abrogated and it was finally put to an end. Subsequently, there was an election in 65 per cent participation in election."

"There's an elected government in Kashmir today, and therefore for people to want to undo everything that has happened, the prosperity that has come to Kashmir," he added

What is Article 370?

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, introduced in 1950, granted Jammu and Kashmir special status and considerable autonomy within the Union of India. From the outset, the provision was a subject of debate and seen by many as divisive due to the unique privileges it conferred upon the region.

In 2019, the Government of India abrogated Article 370, effectively ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Alongside this move, the state's status was downgraded, and it was reorganised into two separate union territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- bringing the region fully under the purview of the Indian Constitution.

Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir must be given back to India: Khurshid

Salman Khurshid, reiterated India’s firm position that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) must be returned to India, in line with a long-standing unanimous resolution of the Indian Parliament. In a conversation with media, Khurshid emphasised that seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly remain vacant for PoK as a symbolic gesture reflecting India’s commitment to reclaim the territory.

Khurshid also underscored that dialogue with Pakistan can only resume when the country clearly demonstrates a commitment to peace and halts its support for terrorism. Until then, even discussions on the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended.

He expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s repeated betrayal of peace talks through attacks over the years, adding that India has since adopted “kinetic steps” to eliminate terror hubs in both Pakistan and PoK. Any retaliatory attempts were met with appropriate countermeasures by India, he noted.

During the delegation’s global outreach tour, Khurshid highlighted Indonesia’s strong and unexpected support for India, including firm rejection of Pakistan’s misleading narratives regarding recent attacks. The Indonesian leadership, including political parties and ASEAN representatives, offered condolences and reaffirmed their support for India.

The all-party delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes members from across political parties such as BJP, Congress, TMC, CPI(M), and others. As part of India’s diplomatic campaign to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the delegation has already visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, with more countries on their itinerary.