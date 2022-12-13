Karachi blackouts: Amid acute gas crisis, Pak's financial capital faces unannounced load shedding

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The beginning of the winter season has only added to the woes of city residents who have been forced to face prolonged power load shedding and breakdowns.

Karachi, Pakistan's financial capital, is currently getting a gas supply for just 2 hours a day as the country faces an acute energy crisis. The semi-state-owned natural gas provider announced a tight schedule gas schedule for domestic consumers on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced gas will be provided during morning, afternoon and evening meal times to domestic consumers. The announcement comes after months of unannounced gas load shedding in the city which has left domestic consumers frustrated and angry.

The gas-providing utility in a tweet said, “As per the prime minister’s directives, SSGC is ensuring gas supply to its customers during meal hours as per the given schedule.” The utility company, however, failed to mention a solution for the remaining 16 hours of the day.

Reason for Pakistan's gas crisis

It is to be noted that the country's gas reserves have been depleting steadily as the demand for fuel surged with the ever-growing population and no discovery of new gas reserves in the last 20 years the country is in a compromised situation regarding gas and energy supplies. The country mostly meets its energy demands through imported and indigenous resources currently in a ratio of 44:56.

Disputes with foreign gas suppliers and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have also contributed to the gas crisis in Pakistan. Political instability, inconsistent policies, security problems and weak contract enforcement have also prevented foreign firms from investing in Pakistan's oil and gas exploration sector.

Woes of the people

The beginning of the winter season has only added to the woes of city residents who have been forced to face prolonged power load shedding and breakdowns. According to reports, nearly every locality in the city has been facing very low pressure or no supply of gas during peak hours for the past weeks, with the gas utility company also not responding properly.

In some areas, consumers have complained of hardly getting two hours of gas supply during the day. There have also been complaints about low gas pressure in many areas which means consumers are even unable to cook proper meals. In many areas, people have started depending on LPG gas cylinders which in turn is burning a hole in their pockets. Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh admitted that the crisis had intensified in the Sindh province, saying it was surprising since Sindh produced the highest quantity of gas in the country.

