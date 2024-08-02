Kamala Harris secures Democratic presidential nomination, says 'I am honoured'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Atlanta.

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the necessary votes from Democratic delegates to become the party’s nominee for president, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison announced on Friday. This marks a historic achievement as Harris becomes the first woman of colour to top a major party’s presidential ticket.

Online voting process

The voting process, which began on Thursday and will conclude on Monday, saw Harris crossing the majority threshold early, prompting celebrations within her campaign. "I am honoured to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are," Harris said during a call with supporters.

Party unity and convention plans

Harrison emphasised the importance of party unity ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month. "We will rally around Vice President Kamala Harris and demonstrate the strength of our party," he stated.

Virtual voting and next steps

The Democratic National Convention delegates are participating in a secure email voting process, a method adopted after President Joe Biden's unexpected decision not to seek re-election. Harris, who has not yet selected her running mate, is expected to conduct interviews with potential candidates over the weekend. The culmination of this virtual vote marks the nearing end of a turbulent nomination process.

Also read | US: Biden, Kamala Harris welcome newly freed Americans after landmark prisoner swap with Russia | WATCH