Kamala Harris reacts to Biden’s endorsement as presidential nominee: 'Will do everything in my power to…'

Reacting to US President Joe Biden’s endorsement of her as the nominee of the Democratic Party for this year’s presidential election, Kamala Harris said she was honoured and now intends to “earn and win” this nomination. She asserted that her aim was to unite the nation in “defeating Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda". Her remarks came after Biden on Sunday (July 21) pulled out of the race against Donald Trump, the Republican nominee amid pressure from the party leaders, for the November 5 polls. In his statement, he said that he endorsed Harris for the Presidential candidate.

Harris is of both Indian and African origin and has been serving as the Vice President of the United States since 2021.

Biden’s call to withdraw from the race follows the weeks of intense pressure from other Democratic leaders after his dismal show in the debate against Trump.

What did Kamala Harris say on Biden’s endorsement?

"I am honoured to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country," she said.

Harris said over the past year, she has travelled across the country, talking to Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election.

"And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party -- and unite our nation-- to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda...We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win," she said.

She said that it was an honour to serve as the Vice President.

"It is a profound honour to serve as his vice president, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states," she said.

"As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his dad. The kind of father and the kind of man he is. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe's leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people," Harris said.

Though Harris has almost sealed her position as the presidential nominee of her party after Biden’s endorsement, she needs to get elected by the party delegates during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

What did Biden say earlier about his pullout?

Biden announced that he has decided not to contest the presidential election.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made," Biden said.

The president is currently in self-isolation at his Delaware residence after he tested positive with COVID-19. Biden said he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about his decision.

