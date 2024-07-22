Biden endorses Kamala Harris: First woman, first person of South Asian descent to be potential US President

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Vice President Kamala Harris.

US Presidential Election 2024: US President Joe Biden has announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, throwing his full support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. The announcement came on Sunday, following what many have described as a disastrous debate performance by Biden. Concerns over the 81-year-old president's frailty and ability to serve a second term had been mounting, culminating in this surprising decision. Kamala Harris, already a trailblazer as the first woman, the first Black person, and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as Vice President, now stands on the cusp of shattering even more historical barriers. If she secures the Democratic nomination and subsequently triumphs over Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November election, Harris would make history again as the first woman to hold the office of President of the United States.

What Harris said on her endorsement by Biden?

In her statement following Biden's announcement, Harris lauded the President's decision as a "selfless and patriotic act." She emphasised that Biden's move was a testament to his commitment to the American people and the country's welfare, placing national interests above personal ambitions. "I am honoured to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have travelled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election," Harris said. Prominent Democrats followed Biden's lead by swiftly coalescing around Harris on Sunday. However, her nomination is not a foregone conclusion, and there have been suggestions that the party should hold a lightning-fast “mini primary” to consider other candidates before its convention in Chicago next month.

From early setbacks to steady leadership

Kamala Harris' journey to potentially becoming the Democratic presidential nominee has been anything but smooth. Her initial bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination ended abruptly before a single primary vote was cast. Despite this early setback, Harris was selected as Joe Biden's running mate, marking a significant milestone in her political career. Upon taking office as vice president, Harris faced numerous challenges and struggled to find her footing. Tasked with addressing issues related to migration from Central America, she was frequently criticized by Republicans for the ongoing problems with illegal border crossings. Nevertheless, Harris began to carve out a more defined role within the administration.

Her prominence surged as she became the White House's most vocal advocate for abortion rights, particularly following the US Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. This pivotal role amplified her visibility and influence, especially among progressive and female voters. Additionally, Harris has been instrumental in engaging with young people and voters of colour, further solidifying her support base. In recent weeks, Harris' steady performance has been particularly noteworthy, especially in the wake of President Biden's debate debacle. Her composed and effective presence has strengthened her standing within the Democratic Party, paving the way for her to step into the presidential race with renewed vigour and confidence.

A look at Kamla Harris' political journey

Harris was born October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California, to parents who met as civil rights activists. Her parents divorced when she was young, and she was raised by her mother alongside her younger sister, Maya. She attended Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington. After graduating, Harris returned to the San Francisco Bay Area for law school and chose a career as a prosecutor, a move that surprised her activist family. By 2003, she was running for her first political office, taking on the longtime San Francisco district attorney. Months into her tenure, Harris declined to seek the death penalty for the killer of a young police officer slain in the line of duty, fraying her relationship with city cops.

In late 2007, while still serving as district attorney, she was knocking on doors in Iowa for then-candidate Barack Obama. After he became president, Obama endorsed her in her 2010 race for California attorney general. Once elected to statewide office, she pledged to uphold the death penalty despite her moral opposition to it. She refused to defend Proposition 8, a voter-backed initiative banning same-sex marriage. Harris also played a key role in a $25 billion settlement with the nation's mortgage lenders following the foreclosure crisis. As killings of young Black men by police received more attention, Harris implemented some changes, including tracking racial data in police stops, but didn't pursue more aggressive measures such as requiring independent prosecutors to investigate police shootings.

