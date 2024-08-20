Harris makes surprise appearence at DNC, praises Biden for 'historic' role, says 'forever grateful' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention

Chicago: US Vice President Kamala Harris was greeted with a rousing ovation from the audience as she made her appearance on the inaugural day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday (August 19). "Good evening. Good evening. It is so good to be with everyone this evening in this hall and everyone at home. This is going to be a great week. And I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden, who will be speaking later tonight," said Harris.

Kamala Harris praises Biden

Later, in the speech Harris thanked President Biden for his "historic" leadership and hoped to see him at the DNC where he is supposed to deliver his farewell speech. "Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you. Thank you, Joe. And looking out at everyone tonight, I see the beauty of our great nation. People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here united by our shared vision for the future of our country," Harris said.

WATCH: Forever grateful. Harris praises Biden at opening night of DNC

"And this November, we will come together and declare with one voice as one people, we are moving forward with optimism, hope and faith. So guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us, let us fight for the ideals we hold dear, and let us always remember when we fight we win. God bless you. God bless the United States of America. Good night, everyone," she added.

Notably, Harris has been a force of dynamism at the convention, having established new fundraising milestones, invigorated vast assemblies of supporters nationwide, and tilted public sentiment in pivotal battleground states in the Democrats' favour.

President Joe Biden, under the weight of escalating pressure from longstanding allies, influential donors, and fervid party backers, made the decision to withdraw from the reelection contest following a disastrous debate with Trump on June 27. Trump, who a month prior held a pronounced lead over Biden in the polls, has seen his advantage decline. Harris has successfully narrowed the gap both on a national scale and in critically important swing states like Pennsylvania, which are poised to be key determinants in the impending election.

