Saturday, December 04, 2021
     
Explosion occurs in Afghanistan's Kabul

 The eyewitness said that the blast occured on Kabul's Fifth Taimani Street, Tolo News reported.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kabul Published on: December 04, 2021 14:26 IST
An explosion took place in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, news agency ANI quoted local media as saying. The eyewitness said that the blast occured on Kabul's Fifth Taimani Street, Tolo News reported.

So far, no casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

