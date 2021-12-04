Follow us on Image Source : ANI Explosion occurs in Afghanistan's Kabul (Representational Image)

An explosion took place in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, news agency ANI quoted local media as saying. The eyewitness said that the blast occured on Kabul's Fifth Taimani Street, Tolo News reported.

So far, no casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

