Justin Trudeau tears up during media briefing amid Donald Trump's tariffs threats: Watch

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during one of his final media briefings broke down in front of reporters as he addressed his government’s USD 10-a-day childcare policy amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

A teary-eyed Trudeau said, “On a personal level - I've made sure every single day in this office, I've put Canadians first... I am here to tell you all that we got you. Even in the very last days of this government.”

Trudeau, who has three days left as Canada's PM said that even in the last days of his government, he will not let Canadians down. "And that's why I'm here to tell you all that we got you. Even in the very last days of this government, we will not let Canadians down today and long into the future," he said to addressing the public.

The nine years of Trudeau’s tenure will come to a culmination after a Liberal Party leadership contest slated for this weekend. He had announced his resignation in January amid dipping popularity ratings and pressure from within his party.