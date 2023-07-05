Follow us on Image Source : AP July 3: World registers hottest day ever recorded on Monday

July 3 was the hottest day internationally at any point recorded, as indicated by environment researchers, in light of information from the US government's National Centers for Environmental Prediction. On July 3, the global average temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius, surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92 degrees.

The temperature on Monday was about 0.8 degrees higher than the average for this time of year in the late 20th century, when human activity had already warmed global temperatures. According to Robert Rohde, lead scientist at Berkeley Earth, a US non-profit climate research organisation, climate change is brought about by burning fossil fuels and other human activities, as well as the emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, which led to the record-breaking global temperature. This observation has been confirmed by other scientists.

In the coming weeks, the record may be broken once more, according to Rohde. The most recent IPCC reports (A.2.2) indicate that global temperatures have not been this high in 1,25,000 years. On July 3, extremely high temperatures caused by a heat dome struck Texas and large portions of the southern United States.

According to Climate Central's analysis, human-caused climate change increased the likelihood of such temperatures by at least five times. Canada's wildfires continued to burn, having already become the worst in the country's history, destroying more than 8.4 million hectares—a larger area than the United Arab Emirates, which will host the climate conference this year. The smoke from the fires had an impact on the air quality in a lot of parts of the country and the United States.

In China, a long-lasting heatwave proceeded, with temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius, and significant flooding hitting parts of the country. A quick assessment by Climate Central found that the heatwave was at least five times more likely because of climate change. The nation announced on Sunday that the first half of 2023 had seen the most days with temperatures above 35 degrees since records began in 1961, setting a new record.

As the heatwave continued, temperatures in North Africa approached 50 degrees, with climate change again playing a significant role. Even though an extreme marine heatwave had threatened marine life in previous weeks, ocean temperatures around the British Isles and the Nordic countries continued to be high. However, they were slightly lower.

Numerous stations recorded favorable temperatures despite the winter season in the Antarctic region, which also experienced extremely high temperatures. With 8.7 degrees, the Vernadsky station set a new July temperature record.

