Biden slams Elon Musk; says 'Twitter spews lies across the world'

US President Joe Biden has said Twitter spews "lies all across the world". The US President's remarks came during a fundraising event for Illinois Democratic Representatives Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten.

Slamming Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Biden said, "Elon Musk goes out and buys an outlet that sends a" that spews lies all across the world. There are no editors anymore in America. There are no editors."

"How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake? What is at stake? So there's a lot going on, a lot going on. But we have an enormous opportunity, enormous opportunity," Biden added.

Meanwhile, a group of more than 40 organisations has sent an open letter calling on Twitter's top 20 largest advertisers to stop financing the company, claiming the platform is "inundated with hate and disinformation".

Amid calls to bring back former US President Donald Trump on Twitter, Musk has announced plans to create a content moderation council.

The Tesla CEO said Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating its rules "back on the platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks".

"Twitter will not censor accurate information about anything," he tweeted on Friday.

Twitter, which has fired about half of its workforce under Musk along with axing key content moderation teams right before the November 8 midterm elections, said that its "core moderation capabilities" are still in place.

