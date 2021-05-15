Image Source : ANI Joe Biden revokes Trump's 2019 proclamation barring immigrants who cannot afford healthcare

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) revoked a 2019 proclamation issued by former President Donald Trump preventing immigrants from obtaining visas unless they proved they could obtain health insurance or pay for health care.

In a statement, Biden said that the previous proclamation "does not advance the interests of the United States".

"My Administration is committed to expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare. We can achieve that objective, however, without barring the entry of noncitizens who seek to immigrate lawfully to this country but who lack significant financial means or have not purchased health insurance coverage from a restrictive list of qualifying plans," he said.

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America,... hereby find that the unrestricted entry into the United States of noncitizen immigrants based solely on the reasons articulated in Proclamation 9945 is not detrimental to the interests of the United States," he added.

The US President also said that senior administration officials shall review any regulations, orders, guidance documents, policies, and any other similar agency actions developed pursuant to Proclamation 9945 and, as appropriate, issue revised guidance consistent with the policy set forth in this proclamation.

Earlier, the Biden administration also issued an executive order revoking the "National Garden of American Heroes" that Trump ordered built last year.

Upon taking office, Biden signed executive orders upholding the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and repealing Trump's travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations, reported The Hill.

Trump's proclamation in 2019 required that visa applicants verify they will be covered by an approved health insurer within 30 days of entering the US or have the ability to pay for "reasonably foreseeable medical costs." The order included some exceptions, including refugees and children of US citizens.

"Immigrants who enter this country should not further saddle our health care system, and subsequently American taxpayers, with higher costs," read Trump's proclamation.



