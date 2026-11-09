Joe Biden announces release date of his memoir: 'While writing, I was diagnosed with cancer'

Former US President Joe Biden has announced that his presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, will be released on November 17. In a social media update, Biden offered a glimpse into the themes explored in the book, saying it covers his years as President, the challenges his administration faced and the decisions he made while in the Oval Office.

Describing the memoir as a reflection on America's identity and its place in the world, Biden said the book also draws on his faith in the American people and the country's democratic foundations. "More than anything, it's about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy," he wrote. The announcement comes as Biden also shared an update on his cancer treatment, revealing that his health may affect how extensively he can promote the book ahead of its release.

What is Joe Biden's memoir 'Promise Me, America' about?

Biden said Promise Me, America looks back at his years as President and the experiences that shaped his decisions in office. The memoir will cover the challenges he faced, the choices he made and his reflections on the country he led. In his post, Biden said the book explores questions about who Americans are as a nation, what they stand for and the country's role in the world.

He described America as a nation built on an idea, one that he believes is more powerful than any army or dictator. The former President also reiterated his belief in equality, writing: "All of us are created equal."

Biden recalls mother's advice in earlier post

Biden had offered another insight into the memoir in a social media post on October 29, when he spoke about the influence of his mother on his life. "My mother used to say when I was a kid, 'Joey, nobody's better than you. Everyone is your equal and everyone is equal to you,'" he wrote.

He said those words had remained his guiding principle throughout his life, including during his presidency. According to Biden, the new book explores how those lessons shaped the decisions he made in the Oval Office. The memoir is currently available for pre-order through its official website, with its release scheduled for November 17.

Cancer treatment may limit Biden's book promotional appearances

Alongside the announcement, Biden revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer while writing the memoir. He said his doctors remained encouraged by his response to treatment and thanked people for the prayers and messages of support extended to him, Jill Biden and their family. Biden acknowledged that his health sometimes slows him down and may prevent him from taking part in as many conversations about the book as he had hoped.

"However, I'm hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves," he wrote. Despite the challenges, Biden ended his message on a note of resilience, recalling his father's advice: "Champ, when you get knocked down, get up."

He described it as a lesson that continues to guide him, adding that it is one America should remember too.

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