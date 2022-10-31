Joe Biden lost temper with Zelenskyy during June phone call, raised his voice, say reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Joe Biden walks to talk to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

The phone call took place in June this year

The argument happened as Zelenskyy demanded more aide from US

United States President Joe Biden lost his temper with Ukraine President Volodimir Zelenskyy during a phone conversation earlier in June when the latter asked for more aides even before the United States President completed his talk.

According to reports, earlier in June this year, Zelenskyy was demanding more aides from the US as he was on a phone call with Biden. However, the US President lost his temper as the former complaint about the aide even before Biden had barely finished announcing the US had sanctioned USD 1 billion in military assistance.

Reports said Biden raised his voice against his Ukrainian counterpart.

Meanwhile, as the war goes on, Biden has warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying it would be an “incredibly serious mistake”.

The Biden administration had earlier said Russia had given notice that it intended to stage routine drills of its nuclear capabilities while Ukraine's nuclear energy operator claimed its neighbour was performing some secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

“Let me just say: Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it uses a tactical nuclear weapon,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question on whether Russia was preparing to deploy a “dirty bomb” or a nuclear weapon.

“I'm not guaranteeing you that it's a false-flag operation yet; I don't know. But it would be a serious, serious mistake,” Biden stressed.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the President was clear about what he said.

“He said it again today. It would be a major mistake for Russia to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, leading to severe consequences. As for the potential use of a dirty bomb, look, Russia is pushing transparently false allegations,” she claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)

