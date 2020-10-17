Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend Navratri greetings to Indian-Americans

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, vice-president candidate Kamala Harris wish Indian Americans on Navratri.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri (the 9-day long fasting festival) extended greetigs to Indian-Americans and all those who are celebrating the festival in the United States. Taking to Twitter, Joe Biden said, "As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the US and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all."

Vice-President candidate Kamal Harris also tweeted, "@DouglasEmhoff (Kamala Harris husband) and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serve as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America."

Democrats have been trying to lure Indian-Americans ever since they nominated Kamala Harris, who is of Indian-American origin, for the vice-presidential post as the United States is set to vote on November 3. The duo during the course of their election campaign so far have been trying to attract Indian-American voters and the latest example was to wish Indian-Americans on the commencement of 9-day long Navratri festival.

Ahead of the November 3 Presidential Elections, incumbent President Donald Trump and democrativ rival Joe Biden are set to face each other on the third and final presidential debate scheduled for October 22 after the second debate was cancelled following Trump catching the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, recently, taunting his democratic rival, Trump joked that he would have to leave the country if he loses the November 3 election to Joe Biden. Trump made the remarks at a campaign event in Macon, Georgia, on Friday night, The Hill news website reported.

"I shouldn't joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm going to say ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics'. I'm not going to feel so good. "Maybe I'll have to leave the country? I don't know." the President added.

Reacting to Trump's statement, the former Vice President said in a tweet: "I'm Joe Biden and I approve this message." The anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project posted the video of Trump and captioned it "Promise?"

(With inputs from IANS)

