US President Biden jokes about ice cream before condemning school shooting at Nashville | WATCH VIDEO

US President Biden jokes about ice cream before condemning school shooting at Nashville

US school shooting: US President Joe Biden cracked a joke about ice cream before making his statement on the school shooting at Nashville which killed six people on Monday (local time). A video is doing rounds on social media wherein the US president can be seen casually joking about the ice cream.

"My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I eat Jeni’s ice cream… chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not," he was heard saying in the viral video.

Later, he condemned the school shooting and urged Congress to make much more effort to pass an assault weapons ban in order to check the gun violence in the country. Terming the Monday's (local time) incident as "sick", Biden maintained that the US has to do more about gun violence and stressed that "it's ripping the soul of the nation."

Biden terms recent school shooting as 'sick'

"It's just sick. You know, we're still gathering the facts of what happened and why. And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to, did not make it, including children. And it's heartbreaking. A family's worst nightmare," Biden remarked while addressing the 'Small Business Administration Women's Business Summit.'

His remarks came after a woman opened fire at a private Christian grade school in Nashville, killing six people. Later, the suspect was also dead after a confrontation with police. The US President also hailed the police for their quick response to the incident to end the danger from escalating further.

"We're monitoring the situation really closely, as you know and we have to do more to stop gun violence. It's ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation ripping at the very soul of the nation. And we have to do more to protect our schools so they aren't turned into prisons." Biden added.

'We have to do more to stop gun violence...' Biden

President Biden further said that the shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol two AK-47. "So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we begin to make some more progress," he remarked.

Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted, "The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61."

About Christian elementary school shooting

It should be noted here that a former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school and killed three children and three adults after elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building.

The massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville was the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country that has grown increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools. The victims included three 9-year-old children, the school’s top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian.

(With inputs from agencies)

