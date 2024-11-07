Biden addresses nation after US poll debacle, says 'will of people always prevails'

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) US President Joe Biden

In his first address to the nation after the poll debacle, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (November 7) that his party had accepted the choice the country made, and they will now be working towards handing the peaceful transition of power to now President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking at a briefing, Biden said, he had called up President-elect Donald Trump yesterday to congratulate him on his victory. He said, the present administration have assured Trump of peaceful and orderly transition of power.

"For over 200 years, America has carried out the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world. The people vote and choose their own leaders, and they do it peacefully. In a democracy, the will of the people always prevails," the US President said.

"Yesterday, I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory. I assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That's what the American people deserve," he added.

'You can't love your country only when you win'

Significantly, during the address, the outgoing US President, while mentioning the Democrats' defeat in the US presidential polls, said they accepted the choice the country made. "I know for some people, it's a time for victory, to state the obvious. For others, it's a time of loss, a campaign, or a contest of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made. I've said many times that you can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree," Biden stated.

"I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent. It can be trusted, " he remarked.

'Vice President Kamala Harris ran an inspiring campaign'

Amidst Biden's announcement over the peaceful transition of power to now President-elect Donald Trump, a major highlight of his address also remains him praising his aide and democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Hailing Harris for the efforts she made during the poll campaign, Biden said she ran an inspiring campaign. "Yesterday I also spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris. She has been a partner and a public servant. She ran an inspiring campaign... She has a great character, and she gave her whole heart and effort, and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran," says outgoing US President Joe Biden," Biden reiterated.