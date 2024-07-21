Joe Biden pulls out of US presidential race amid pressure, says it is in best interest of country

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

In a surprise turn of events, US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he is pulling himself out from the Presidential race. The development comes after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Democratic presidential nominee

Biden, after announcing his withdrawal, said he had endorsed his Deputy Kamala Harris as Democratic presidential nominee.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," Biden posted on X after declaring his withdrawal from the Presidential race.

This comes hours after the uproar over Biden's reelection bid showed no signs of abating Sunday with a fifth senator urging him to withdraw from the race and let Democrats hold an “open process” for a new nominee. The Biden campaign acknowledged “differing opinions” but said the party would unite to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

Joe Manchin, an independent who considered a White House run this year and as a Democrat often bucked his party's leadership, was the latest member of Congress to suggest Biden focus pass the torch to the new generation.

“I came to the decision with a heavy heart that I think it's time to pass the torch to a new generation,” Manchin said in a series of Sunday news show interviews.

Nearly three dozen Democrats in Congress have said it's time for Biden to leave the race. Four Democratic senators — Peter Welch of Vermont, Jon Tester of Montana, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — have said Biden should bow out.