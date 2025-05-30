Is Xi Jinping's daughter Xi Mingze living in US? Demands for her deportation from Trump admin gain momentum According to media reports, Jinping's daughter Xi Minge studied under a pseudonym at Harvard University from 2010 to 2014, where she got a degree in psychology.

New Delhi:

Chinese President Xi Jinping's daughter Xi Mingze has come into the limelight after MAGA activist Laura Loomer said that she would confront her, who reportedly lives in Massachusetts and is protected by PLA guards. In a post on X, Loomer wrote, "Communists don’t belong in our country. I think I’m going to confront her on video and ask her about her father." Minge has maintained a very private life, as her background is kept secret by the Chinese authorities.

Who is Xi Mingze, Jinping's daughter?

According to media reports, Jinping's daughter Xi Minge studied under a pseudonym at Harvard University from 2010 to 2014, where she got a degree in psychology. Prior to that, she attended the Hangzhou Foreign Language School, where she pursued French. She reportedly returned to Harvard for her graduate studies in 2019.

A TOI report says that the Chinese Communist Party deliberately keeps Xi Jinping's daughter's profile secret to shield her from scrutiny. A technician, Niu Tengyu, was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for allegedly leaking her ID cards on a website. In 2022, a US representative, Vicky Hartzler, also claimed that Xi Mingze was in the US; however, there's no confirmation.

US to revoke visas of Chinese students

The United States earlier announced that the US will begin revoking the visas of some Chinese students, including those studying in “critical fields" and "those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party".

Chinese students studying in the US are scrambling to figure out their futures. China is the second-largest country of origin for international students in the United States, behind only India.

In the 2023-2024 school year, more than 270,000 international students were from China, making up roughly a quarter of all foreign students in the US.

This is a “new version of the Chinese Exclusion Act,” said Linqin, a Chinese student at Johns Hopkins University, who asked to be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation. He said Wednesday was the first time he thought about leaving the US after spending one-third of his life here.

Also Read | China fails to answer questions on performance of its weapons used by Pakistan against India: 'The missile...'