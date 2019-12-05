Image Source : AP Jimmy Carter discharged from hospital after treatment

Former US President Jimmy Carter was discharged from hospital Wednesday afternoon after being treated for a urinary tract infection. The 95-year-old, longest-living former US president "looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia," according to the Carter Center. "He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season."

Carter was hospitalised last weekend as he was recovering from a surgery in November to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding related to recent falls, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 39th US president serving between 1977 and 1981, Carter oversaw the normalization of diplomatic ties between the United States and China 40 years ago.

ALSO READ | Not standing up to a president who abuses power will set wrong precedent: Jayapal

ALSO READ | 18 Indians on board Hong-Kong vessel kidnapped off Nigerian coast: Ship tracking agency