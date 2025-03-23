Jessica Aber, ex-US Attorney, found dead two months after her resignation at Virginia home | Things to know Jessica Aber, former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead at her home in Alexandria on Saturday. The cause of her death is yet to be determined and is under investigation. Aber had resigned from her post two months ago.

Jessica Aber, former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), was found dead at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday morning, the Alexandria Police Department said in a statement. The cause of her death remains unclear and is under investigation. Police said they responded to a call around 9:18 am in the 900 block of Beverley Drive, where Aber was discovered deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and circumstances of her death, officials added.

Aber, 43, had resigned from her post two months ago. Her sudden demise has come as a shock to many in the legal and public service community.

Who was Jessica Aber?

Aber began her career with the Eastern District of Virginia in 2009 as an Assistant US Attorney. Between 2015 and 2016, she served on detail as counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice. She later became Deputy Chief of EDVA’s Criminal Division and was nominated in 2021 by President Joe Biden to serve as the US Attorney. Her appointment was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

Known for her dedication to public service, Aber had told The Washington Post that she travelled over 50,000 miles across Virginia in her Hyundai to engage with students and community leaders. Born in California in 1981, Aber graduated from the University of Richmond and earned her law degree from William & Mary Law School in 2006.

Tributes pour in

News of Aber’s death has triggered an outpouring of grief among colleagues and public officials. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote on social media platform X: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jessica Aber, whose career of public service included US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and whose work with Ceasefire Virginia saved more lives than we may ever realise.”

Current US Attorney for EDVA Erik S. Siebert called Aber “unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor,” adding that her “professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard.” “Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard,” he said.