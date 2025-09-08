Israel: Four killed, 15 injured in shooting in Jerusalem, two attackers neutralised The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.

Jerusalem:

At least four people were killed and 15 others injured after gunmen opened fire on a bus at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem on Monday morning, according to Israeli police and paramedic service Magen David Adom. Six of the injured are reported to be in serious condition.

The shooting occurred at a major junction at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, along a road leading to Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem.

Two attackers neutralised

Israeli media reported that the two attackers boarded a bus before opening fire on passengers. Police later said both assailants were "neutralized," though their condition has not yet been clarified.

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour. Paramedics who responded to the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass, with people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop.

So far, no Palestinian militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Gaza war

The incident comes amid a surge of violence tied to the ongoing Gaza war, with repeated clashes in both Israel and the occupied West Bank. Palestinian militants have carried out shootings and stabbings, while settler violence against Palestinians has also intensified.

While there have been scattered attacks over the past months in Israel, the last deadly mass shooting attack was in October 2024, when two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a major boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area, killing seven people and leaving many others wounded. Hamas’ military wing claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to police, the two men opened fire in the Jaffa neighborhood of Tel Aviv, including shooting directly into a light rail carriage crowded with passengers that was stopped at a station.

(With AP inputs)

