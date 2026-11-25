Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday, a day after returning to the company's leadership, and apologised for violating its code of conduct. He admitted to making "very serious personal mistakes" that led to his resignation earlier this month.

"This is going to be the hardest company meeting I've ever done, and the second hardest meeting I have ever done," Huang said, according to US media outlet Wired. "The hardest meeting I've ever done was with my wife."

The meeting marked his first interaction with employees since Nvidia's board reinstated him as CEO, just 11 days after accepting his resignation. While some employees celebrated his return, others continued to express concerns over his conduct and the board's decision to bring him back.

Huang had also apologised to employees when he returned to Nvidia's headquarters on Monday, where he was welcomed with cheers, applause and chants of his name.

"I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this," he told employees, acknowledging his mistakes and promising to work towards rebuilding trust. He thanked staff for supporting his return and said he would strive to be a better leader.

"Thank you all for the second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," Huang said.

He also joked about the unusual circumstances of his return, saying it was his first day back and that he did not yet have a computer. He added that the IT department would arrange a new PC for him.

Board reverses decision after 11 days

Nvidia's board initially accepted Huang's resignation and indicated that it had no plans to reinstate him. However, it reversed its decision 11 days later after receiving assurances from Huang and input from senior US government officials.

The company said the board had concluded that his return did not pose any national security risk. US President Donald Trump had also publicly supported Huang's comeback, saying he intervened because of concerns about the potential impact of his departure on Nvidia.

The board's decision has drawn mixed reactions within the company. While several employees welcomed Huang back, questions remain over the conduct issues that prompted his resignation and the speed with which the board reversed its decision.

Jensen Huang's second innings

Huang's return has not brought an end to the scrutiny surrounding Nvidia. The board is continuing an investigation into whether he was targeted by foreign intelligence activity, while the company faces questions over its disclosures and compliance with US export controls on advanced chips.

Huang is also expected to face questions from US lawmakers as Congress prepares to examine Nvidia's export control practices and the circumstances surrounding his resignation and subsequent reinstatement.

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