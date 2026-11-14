Jensen Huang's biographer describes ex-Nvidia CEO as 'quite arrogant' with 'little tolerance for disagreement'

Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia's chief executive has brought renewed scrutiny of the man who built the chipmaker into a global technology giant. As the company searches for his successor, his biographer Stephen Witt has offered a sharply critical account of Huang's personality, alleging that the humility he displayed in public concealed an arrogant and difficult leadership style.

In an opinion piece for The New York Times, Witt, who wrote Huang's 2025 biography The Thinking Machine, described the former Nvidia chief as "quite arrogant". His account also raises questions about the company's internal culture, Huang's alleged relationships with employees and his growing closeness to US President Donald Trump, which Witt believes contributed to his downfall.

Jensen Huang's humility was an act, claims biographer

Witt alleged that Huang carefully managed his public image, making deliberate efforts to appear humble despite what the biographer described as considerable arrogance.

He pointed to Huang's habit of giving credit to employees for Nvidia's success, frequently recalling his early days as a dishwasher and visiting small restaurants where he would leave unusually generous tips. According to Witt, these gestures helped create an image of a modest businessman who never forgot his humble beginnings.

However, the biographer argued that this public persona did not reflect Huang's behaviour behind closed doors.

"In truth, Mr. Huang was quite arrogant. He had little tolerance for disagreement and almost no capacity for open discourse. When you contradicted him, even over the most trivial matter, it was like lighting a fuse," Witt wrote.

He compared Huang's management style to the abusive music instructor played by JK Simmons in the 2014 film Whiplash. Witt alleged that disagreeing with Huang could lead to shouting matches, with employees often reluctant to challenge his views.

The biographer also claimed that Nvidia had developed a culture of silence and excessive deference around its chief executive, allowing him to behave in ways that might otherwise have been challenged.

Biographer alleges affair with Nvidia executive was common knowledge

Witt also discussed allegations surrounding Huang's relationship with Kimberly Powell, an executive in Nvidia's healthcare division who directly reported to him.

According to the biographer, a former Nvidia employee told him that the alleged relationship was common knowledge within the company. The former employee also suggested that Huang continued the relationship even when his two children held executive positions at Nvidia.

Witt quoted the former employee as saying that the behaviour gave Huang a "narcissist's high".

The biographer suggested that the alleged relationship was particularly striking given Huang's efforts to project the image of a devoted family man. He frequently spoke about the sacrifices his wife, Lori, had made to support his ambitions and help him build Nvidia.

Witt's account adds to the scrutiny surrounding Huang's personal relationships, which have become a major issue following his resignation.

Did Jensen Huang's closeness to Trump contribute to his downfall?

Witt also questioned Huang's political positioning, particularly his growing relationship with US President Donald Trump in 2025.

The biographer said he was surprised by how closely Huang aligned himself with Trump. He alleged that Huang used his influence to persuade the President to ease export restrictions on Nvidia chips to China, a move that put him at odds with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials taking a tougher position on Beijing.

Witt claimed that Rubio oversaw the intelligence memorandum that brought scrutiny to Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Finding Jensen Huang's successor will be difficult, says Witt

Witt believes Nvidia faces a significant challenge in finding someone capable of replacing Huang. The former chief executive built the company from the ground up and played a central role in turning it into one of the most influential businesses in the AI industry.

However, the biographer argued that Huang's leadership style left behind a difficult legacy.

He wrote that Huang had built Nvidia from nothing but, "through his arrogance and toxic self-regard", had created a leadership vacuum that could prove extremely difficult to fill.

The challenge comes as Nvidia's board considers candidates from within and outside the company to appoint a permanent chief executive.

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