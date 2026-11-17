Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has said he would be willing to return to the company's top position if its board of directors believes his reinstatement would be in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the United States. In his first public statement since resigning, Huang said he had received calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers urging him to return as CEO.

In a statement shared on Huang's X account on Tuesday, November 17, Huang thanked those who had supported him and his family over the past week. He acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and said he had failed to meet the standards expected at Nvidia. He also expressed regret over the problems his actions had created for the company's board and pledged to cooperate with its independent investigation.

Huang says he is ready to return to Nvidia

In his statement, Huang said he had been overwhelmed by messages of support from friends, industry colleagues and people he had never met. He also reflected on his journey to the United States, saying he arrived in the country 53 years ago and described becoming an American citizen as one of the proudest moments of his life. Calling Nvidia his life's work, Huang said building the company alongside his colleagues had been a privilege. He added that he loved both the United States and Nvidia.

Addressing his departure, he wrote that he had not lived up to the standards expected of everyone at the company and had made serious mistakes in his personal life. "I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation," he said.

Huang also referred to the calls he had received asking him to return as CEO. He said people continued to reach out as Nvidia navigated complex technological, market, competitive and geopolitical challenges. "NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said.

Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO?

Huang resigned as Nvidia's president, CEO and a member of its board on November 11, with the departure taking effect immediately. The company announced the transition the following day, naming its chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it begins the search for a permanent successor. Longtime director Harvey C. Jones was appointed chairman of the board.

His resignation followed reports about extramarital relationships, including one with a woman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence. The developments also prompted concerns about national security and corporate governance. Nvidia's board subsequently announced an independent investigation, with a committee of independent directors and outside legal counsel overseeing the process.

Nvidia board reportedly not considering his reinstatement

Huang's statement comes amid calls from some investors, employees and prominent technology industry figures for the company to reconsider his departure. However, a Wall Street Journal report published on Tuesday said Nvidia's board was not considering reinstating him as CEO, citing a source familiar with the board's thinking. The report said the board had begun searching for a permanent successor, while Colette Kress continued as interim CEO. Several industry figures and investors have publicly supported Huang's return, arguing that his leadership remains important to the company.

Huang's latest statement does not confirm that he will return to Nvidia. Instead, he has made his willingness to resume the role conditional on the board deciding that it would serve the interests of the company and its stakeholders. He ended his message by thanking supporters and expressing his commitment to his family, saying he would spend the rest of his life trying to be worthy of their support.

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