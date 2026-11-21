Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang's rise to prominence alongside the company's extraordinary growth has put him in the global spotlight. However, his leadership style and the treatment of employees have also come under scrutiny, with allegations of public humiliation, personal attacks and threatening remarks emerging in a detailed investigation by The New York Times.

Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's president and chief executive on November 12, 2026, has also faced intense attention over revelations about his personal life, including extramarital relationships. The New York Times report examines allegations about his conduct towards employees over several years, drawing on interviews with more than a dozen current and former staff members and a review of hundreds of pages of court records and other documents.

Jensen Huang allegedly used humiliation to 'motivate' employees

According to The New York Times, Huang believed financial rewards were no longer enough to motivate some employees as Nvidia's valuation soared and its workforce became wealthier. He reportedly told groups of subordinates that humiliation was the only way to push them to work harder.

The report describes several instances in which Huang allegedly made deeply personal remarks and violent threats towards employees. One witness recalled him telling an executive that their mother should have aborted them rather than give birth to them. In another alleged incident, Huang threatened to tear off a subordinate's arms and use them to beat the person to death. He also reportedly told an employee that he would rip open the top of their head and "pee on your brain".

The accounts suggest that public criticism and humiliation were not isolated incidents but formed part of Huang's management approach. Former employees said he often presented such treatment as a way to push staff towards excellence and improve the company's performance.

Huang once summed up his approach by saying, "I'd rather torture you into greatness, because I believe in you."

Former HR executive raised concerns over workplace behaviour

The New York Times report also examines concerns raised by Michael Winston, Nvidia's former senior vice president of human resources. Winston joined the company in September 2004 and reportedly became concerned about its workplace environment soon after taking up the role.

In October 2004, he attended an off-site meeting involving around 50 employees, where Huang allegedly made violent remarks towards staff members. Winston later raised concerns with senior executives, warning that such behaviour could expose the company to legal action.

Recalling the incident, Winston said, "I watched them helpless, as they were publicly humiliated, indeed tormented, for extended periods of time, by this lunatic!"

He also said employees were "terrorised" by Huang's behaviour and pleaded with him to intervene. When Winston raised the matter with senior executives, some reportedly dismissed his concerns.

Winston later confronted Huang directly, warning that his treatment of employees could lead to legal trouble. Huang reportedly defended public humiliation as a "rite of passage". Winston was dismissed in November 2004 after being told that he was not a good fit for the company.

Former Nvidia lawyer sued the company in 2007

The report also refers to a legal dispute involving Stephen Pettigrew, a former Nvidia lawyer who sued the company in 2007.

His claims included age discrimination and retaliation for reporting Winston's allegations of sexual harassment. Pettigrew said the situation had caused him severe stress and anxiety.

Nvidia denied wrongdoing and said Pettigrew had been dismissed because of poor performance.

Employees describe a mix of loyalty and fear

The accounts in The New York Times investigation also present a more complicated picture of Huang's leadership. Several employees admired his technical expertise, his vision for the future of technology and his strong understanding of business strategy.

Some also credited him with offering personal support during difficult periods in their lives. His ability to guide the company through major technological changes earned him considerable loyalty among sections of the workforce.

However, some current and former employees said his management style created an atmosphere in which people were afraid to disagree with him. The report describes a workplace where admiration for Huang's abilities and personal support coexisted with fear of his public criticism and alleged verbal attacks.

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