California:

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang received a warm welcome from employees as he returned to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, following his reinstatement, with staff cheering, chanting his name, and hugging him. Videos circulating on social media showed employees applauding and shouting "Jensen! Jensen! Jensen!" as Huang walked into the office on Monday.

'Going to be a better CEO'

He thanked the staff for giving him another chance and promised to be a better CEO.

"Thank you all for the second chance. I am going to be a better CEO the second time around," Huang said, placing his hand on his heart as employees recorded the moment on their phones.

"We love you, Jensen!" one employee shouted, while another called out, "Let's get to work!"

Throughout, the throng of techies chanted, "Jensen! Jensen! Jensen!"

As the crowd quieted down, Huang joked, "Thank you, this is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC," drawing laughter from those present.

Woman employee gives hug to Jensen Huang | Video

In another video, Huang apologised to employees for putting them through the ordeal, admitting that he had made mistakes and pledging to work towards making a comeback.

"I want to thank all of you. I'm terribly sorry for putting you through all of this. I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back, alright? Thanks, everybody," he said.

Moments later, a female employee rushed towards Huang and embraced him in a long hug, prompting cheers from the gathered staff.

Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang

Nvidia on Monday announced that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

According to a statement from Nvidia's Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously in favour of Huang's reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

Huang had resigned from his positions as Nvidia's CEO, president and board member on November 12, 2026. At the time, the company's board cited concerns that his personal conduct did not align with its code of conduct and workplace standards.

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