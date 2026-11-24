Jensen Huang has returned as Nvidia's chief executive, 11 days after stepping down from the role amid controversy over his alleged personal relationships. Before resuming charge, Huang reportedly told the company's board about additional affairs beyond the two that had already emerged in media reports, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The disclosures could take the number of extramarital relationships Huang has acknowledged to more than three, although the exact number remains unclear. The WSJ reported that Nvidia's board spent several hours questioning Huang during a lengthy meeting on Sunday, during which he discussed the additional relationships and expressed remorse over his behaviour. His return to the top post came the following day.

Jensen Huang reportedly tells Nvidia board about more affairs

According to people familiar with the matter cited by the WSJ, Nvidia's board held a marathon meeting with Huang on Sunday afternoon. The discussions focused on the controversy surrounding his alleged relationships, with the CEO reportedly disclosing affairs beyond those already reported publicly.

Huang also expressed regret over his conduct during the meeting. The number of additional relationships he disclosed has not been made public.

Huang had stepped down amid scrutiny over his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner. Alice Huang has been accused of being a Chinese spy, an allegation rejected by Beijing.

The controversy widened as reports of other alleged relationships surfaced. Nvidia vice-president of healthcare Kimberly Powell was identified in media reports as another woman Huang allegedly had an affair with. Powell reportedly reported directly to him.

A separate report subsequently alleged that Huang had an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee whose identity was not disclosed. This brought the number of publicly reported relationships to three, before the latest disclosures to the board.

Jensen Huang apologises to Nvidia employees after returning

Huang resumed his role as CEO on Monday and received a loud welcome from Nvidia employees, who greeted him with cheers of "We love you, Jensen!"

Addressing the staff, he apologised for the controversy and acknowledged that he had made mistakes.

"I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back," he said.

Huang also thanked employees for giving him another chance and said he would work towards becoming a better CEO. He has reportedly reconciled with his wife, Lori Huang, following the controversy.

What Donald Trump said about Jensen Huang's return

US President Donald Trump backed Huang's return to the chipmaker, saying his administration had not found anything illegal in the CEO's conduct.

Trump acknowledged that Huang had made "some indiscretions having to do with other things", but expressed support for his reinstatement.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of Nvidia's alleged links to the transfer of restricted chips to China continues. The US Commerce Department recently added Megaspeed and several other companies to its trade blacklist, restricting their access to US technology.

Alice Huang was reportedly associated with Megaspeed, which has faced scrutiny over suspected efforts to obtain Nvidia chips for China. The allegations have raised concerns about the possible diversion of Nvidia technology to Beijing and the implications this could have for the global artificial intelligence race.

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Jensen Huang gets cheers and hugs from employees on return to Nvidia HQ, promises to be 'better CEO'