Jensen Huang comeback? Elon Musk backs campaign to bring former Nvidia CEO back

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has reportedly discussed the possibility of returning to lead the semiconductor giant following his resignation last week. According to the Financial Times, Huang has spoken about a potential comeback with close associates as influential Silicon Valley executives mobilise support for his reinstatement. The development comes amid an independent investigation by Nvidia's board into the circumstances surrounding his departure. Several prominent technology executives, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, have backed an open letter urging the board to bring Huang back.

According to the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, efforts are underway to build a network of influential technology executives to lobby for Huang's return. The campaign reportedly includes attempts to secure support from the White House. An ally of Huang told the publication that the effort had his backing. "Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the ally was quoted as saying.

Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney back Jensen Huang's return

The campaign to reinstate Huang has gained support from prominent names in the technology industry. Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney are among those backing an open letter demanding that Nvidia's board "Bring Jensen Back". Responding to a user on X, Musk confirmed his support for the initiative. "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too," he wrote.

According to the Financial Times, Huang continues to enjoy considerable support among Nvidia employees as well. Several employees have reportedly called for his return and signed the open letter. The growing support comes as Nvidia's board continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the former CEO's departure and considers possible candidates to lead the company.

Nvidia explores succession options, Arm CEO Rene Haas in consideration

While calls for Huang's return gather momentum, Nvidia's board is also exploring potential successors. Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas has emerged as one of the names under consideration, according to an earlier Financial Times report. Haas has led the SoftBank-backed British chipmaker since 2022. He previously worked at Nvidia for around seven years more than a decade ago and is understood to maintain professional relationships with Huang and several members of the company's board. However, Nvidia has indicated that its succession process remains at an early stage. The company's board said it was in the process of selecting a search firm to identify a new chief executive and had not formally engaged with any candidates.

"Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature," the board said, as reported by the Financial Times.

Why did Jensen Huang resign from Nvidia?

Huang announced his resignation last week after leading Nvidia for 33 years. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO. His departure followed reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. Some US intelligence officials reportedly suspect that she has links to Chinese intelligence services.

The controversy also involved reports of an alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports to Huang. Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter, separately reported that Huang had an intimate relationship with a second company employee. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it into one of the world's leading suppliers of artificial intelligence chips. Over more than three decades, he became one of the most prominent figures in the global technology industry.

The latest developments leave Nvidia facing two parallel possibilities: a potential return for its former chief executive amid growing support from industry leaders, and a succession process that the board says is still at an early stage.

(With inputs from ANI)

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