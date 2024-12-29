Plane crash in South Korea: Jeju Air Flight turns into a fireball, chilling video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : YONHAP NEWS Jeju Air Flight crashes in South Korea

South Korea plane crash: A Jeju Air flight carrying 181 people tragically crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday (December 29). A chilling video has surfaced capturing the horrifying moment when the flight erupted into a fireball after the crash.

WATCH video here

The flight went off the runway during landing, erupting into flames and thick black smoke. Disturbing videos of the crash, showing the plane engulfed in fire, quickly spread on social media. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, rescuing survivors and working to contain the fire.

28 dead so far

The Jeju Air flight, which was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, was flying back from Thailand and the accident took place while it was landing. As per the reports, at least 28 people have been confirmed dead, and many others sustained injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation as authorities work to determine what led to the catastrophic incident.

