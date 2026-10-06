Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer dies at 86, days before his final novel hits shelves

British author Jeffrey Archer, one of the world's best-known storytellers, has died at the age of 86. His publisher HarperCollins said he died "suddenly and peacefully" at his home on Monday, between writing sessions.

Archer's death comes just as his final novel, "Adam and Eve", is set to be published. He had been due to appear at the Cheltenham Literary Festival this week to discuss the book, which he had described as his final novel after 50 years of storytelling. His editor Kate Elton paid tribute to the author, describing him as a "master storyteller and an editor's dream".

A five-decade career built on storytelling

Archer spent five decades creating stories that travelled far beyond Britain, building a huge international readership through novels filled with ambition, family, relationships, rivalry and unexpected turns. His books became known for their accessible storytelling and strong characters, with readers often drawn into worlds shaped by power, wealth, personal ambition and the choices people make.

Over the years, Archer published a long list of bestselling novels, establishing himself as one of Britain's most widely read authors.

'Kane and Abel' remains one of his best-known novels

Among Archer's most famous works is "Kane and Abel", published in 1979. The novel tells the story of two men born on opposite sides of the world and into very different circumstances. Their lives eventually become connected through ambition, success and rivalry. The book became a major international bestseller and remains one of the titles most closely associated with Archer's literary career.

From politics to the bestseller lists

Before becoming known around the world for his fiction, Archer also had a career in British politics. He served as a Conservative MP and later continued to remain involved in public life. But writing became the defining part of his career.

His bibliography includes "Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less", "A Matter of Honour", "First Among Equals", "The Fourth Estate", "The Eleventh Commandment", "Sons of Fortune", "False Impression" and "Paths of Glory". His books explored different worlds, from politics and business to family and personal ambition, while maintaining the fast-moving storytelling style that became his trademark.

The Clifton Chronicles brought his stories to a new generation

Archer continued to write prolifically in his later years. One of his major later projects was "The Clifton Chronicles", a seven-book series beginning with "Only Time Will Tell". The series follows the Clifton family across generations, combining family relationships, ambition, love, business and major historical events.

The series allowed Archer to build an expansive fictional world while retaining the storytelling style that had defined his career.

'Adam and Eve' marks his final novel

Even after decades as a bestselling author, Archer continued writing. "Adam and Eve" was to be published on Tuesday, shortly after his death. Archer had described it as his final novel, bringing an end to a writing career that lasted around half a century.

He had been scheduled to discuss the book at the Cheltenham Literary Festival this week, making the timing of his death particularly poignant for readers and literary audiences. For five decades, Archer's stories reached readers across generations and countries. His career spanned politics, public life and literature, but it was his ability to tell a compelling story that ultimately defined him for millions of readers.

With the publication of "Adam and Eve", Jeffrey Archer leaves behind one final story and a body of work that will continue to introduce his distinctive storytelling to readers around the world.

(With inputs from AP)

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