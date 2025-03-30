Bezos-Sanchez marriage: USD 500 million yacht to luxurious hotels, here's why it's called 'wedding of century' The city of Venice, in a statement, said only 200 guests would be invited, a number which could be easily accommodated without any disruption to the city, its residents and visitors.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is set to marry American author Lauren Wendy Sanchez in Venice, Italy, this summer. Their marriage is being referred to as "the wedding of the century" due to its grandeur. According to a report by Page Six, the Bezos-Sanchez marriage will be hosted on their USD 500 million yacht, named Koru. The report says that the three-masted yacht, with a length of 415 feet, can host at least 18 VIPs. While Venice has confirmed it will host the wedding of the American multi-billionaire, it has denied reports that the famous Italian city would be invaded by hundreds of celebrities which may lead to possible disruptions for citizens and tourists.

Veince's best hotels booked for Jeff Bezos' wedding

According to a report by Daily Mail, Venice's best hotels, including the Gritti Palace and Aman Venice, are completely booked from June 26 to June 29. The guests of Bezos' marriage will be getting an entire fleet of water taxis for their transportation, local media reports.

The city, in a short statement, didn't give a date for the wedding. Italian media have reported it will be between June 24-26, with a few days of celebrations.

"The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded," the statement said.

'Only 200 guests..': Here's what city of Venice said

Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post and founder and largest individual shareholder of Amazon. Among others, George and Amal Clooney celebrated their wedding in Venice in 2014.

The city said only 200 guests would be invited, a number easily accommodated without any disruption to the city, its residents and visitors. It noted that it has broad experience handling international events "much larger than this".

"Venice is used to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts," the city said, citing G20 and G7 summits, the Architecture and Cinema Biennales, as well as private events and VIP weddings.

(With inputs from AP)