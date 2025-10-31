JD Vance condemns 'disgusting' remarks on wife's religion, clarifies 'Usha has no plans to convert' Addressing the controversy, the Vice President expressed deep respect and affection for his wife, emphasising that she had played a positive role in his spiritual journey. He said, “My wife has been the greatest blessing in my life. It was she who encouraged me to reconnect with my faith years ago."

Washington:

JD Vance, United States Vice President, has publicly denounced what he described as a 'disgusting' comment targeting his wife, Usha Vance, amid criticism over his recent remarks about their interfaith marriage.

Vance came under fire after he mentioned during an event that he would like his Indian-origin wife to eventually embrace Christianity, as their children are being raised in that faith. His statement sparked reactions on social media, with several Indian-Americans accusing him of being dismissive toward Hinduism, the religion associated with Usha’s cultural heritage.

The comment that sparked a strong response

One widely circulated social media post said, “It’s weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers.” Responding to this, Vance hit back strongly, saying the remark was both “disgusting” and reflective of intolerance.

“What a disgusting comment, and it’s hardly been the only one along these lines,” Vance said. “First, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question.”

‘She has no plans to convert’

Clarifying his earlier remarks, the Vice President reiterated his deep respect and admiration for his wife. “My wife- as I said at the TPUSA event- is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to re-engage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith relationship, I hope she may one day see things as I do,” he said.

Vance added that his Christian beliefs compel him to share his faith openly, but without coercion. “My faith teaches that the Gospel is true and good for human beings. Yes, Christians have beliefs, and one of them is that we wish to share that with others. There’s nothing abnormal about that- the criticism reflects anti-Christian bigotry,” he asserted.

Standing by his family and faith

Vance went on to defend his right to speak honestly about his faith and his family’s interfaith dynamic. “I will continue to love and support my wife, and talk to her about faith and life, because she’s my wife,” he said, describing his marriage as one based on mutual respect and understanding.

He emphasized that interfaith families like his often navigate differences with dialogue and trust: “You figure this stuff out as a family and you trust God to have a plan, and that’s what I try to do.”

What JD Vance said earlier?

The controversy began when, at a public event, Vance told an audience member that he hoped his wife might one day be “moved by the same thing that I was moved by the church.” He added, “I do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

At the time, he had also described her as being “closer to the priests who baptize me than maybe I am,” noting that she often participates in church-related conversations with their family.

Broader reactions

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal was among those who criticised Vance, saying the Vice President avoided openly identifying his wife as Hindu, instead calling her “agnostic.” Sibal suggested that such phrasing reflected discomfort or reluctance to acknowledge her religious background publicly.

Meanwhile, Vance’s supporters have argued that his comments were taken out of context and represent a genuine reflection of the dynamics in interfaith marriages rather than any disrespect toward another faith.

A debate on faith, identity, and tolerance

The episode has reignited debate in the US over how political leaders navigate personal beliefs in multicultural relationships. While Vance continues to defend his statements as expressions of faith, critics argue that such remarks risk alienating minority groups and undermining religious inclusivity.

As the discussion unfolds, Vance has stood firm, insisting that his comments were made in honesty and love, not divisiveness- and reaffirming that his wife has no plans to change her faith.