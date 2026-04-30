JD Vance questions Pentagon briefings, fears Trump not given full Iran war reality: Report

New Delhi:

US Vice President JD Vance is reportedly raising serious questions about how the war with Iran is being presented inside the US government. According to a report by The Atlantic, he is concerned that President Donald Trump may not be receiving the full or most accurate picture of the situation.

The report says Vance has privately questioned whether information shared by the Pentagon fully reflects what is happening on the ground.

Concerns over missile supplies

A major concern for Vance is the condition of US missile stockpiles. He has reportedly discussed this issue directly with President Trump.

He is worried about the availability of key weapons such as:

Interceptor missiles

Tomahawk cruise missiles

Joint air-to-surface standoff missiles

Officials say these stockpiles have been reduced due to earlier military support sent to Ukraine and Israel, along with slow production rates.

‘Incomplete picture’ of the war

According to The Atlantic, internal defence assessments suggest that official reports may be overly positive. Some intelligence estimates reportedly show that Iran still retains:

A large portion of its air force

Most of its missile launch systems

Significant naval capabilities in the region

These findings suggest that the conflict is more balanced and complex than public statements indicate.

Vance’s private doubts

Despite his private concerns, JD Vance has publicly supported the administration’s actions. He has also defended Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and military leadership.However, reports say he has been actively asking tough questions in closed-door meetings about strategy and military readiness.

Longstanding anti-war position

Vance is known for opposing long foreign military interventions. He has previously described conflicts like the war in Ukraine as “not our war” and has often warned about the risks of overseas military involvement. Even during discussions on Iran, he is said to have remained cautious about escalation and long-term consequences.

Ceasefire but no final peace

The war between US-Israel and Iran has seen periods of intense fighting followed by a ceasefire, but no final peace agreement yet. Negotiations have taken place intermittently, including talks in Islamabad, but a breakthrough has not been reached.

Global energy markets continue to feel the impact, especially due to tensions around key shipping routes.

Also Read: 'Choking like a stuffed pig': Trump threatens to continue Iran's blockade until nuclear deal