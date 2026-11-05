JD Vance eyes 'new right' alliance with dissatisfied Trump supporters ahead of 2028 presidential race: Report

Washington:

US Vice President JD Vance is reportedly preparing to build a new political coalition by reaching out to supporters of President Donald Trump who have become disillusioned with the administration's policies, particularly its approach to foreign affairs. The move comes in the aftermath of the Republicans' setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections and is being seen as an early effort to shape the political narrative ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

According to a Fox News Digital report citing multiple people familiar with the developments, Vance has started carving out a political identity of his own while seeking to bring together conservatives who remain committed to Trump's original nationalist agenda but are unhappy with the administration's handling of international conflicts and diplomatic relationships.

A key part of this emerging political strategy reportedly involves a different approach to foreign policy, including Washington's relationship with Israel and the ongoing US military campaign against Iran.

The developments follow an important White House meeting on Wednesday morning, during which senior administration officials reportedly discussed how to present a coordinated political message after the Republican Party's disappointing midterm performance.

JD Vance shares four-point strategy to win back disillusioned Trump voters

Following the White House meeting, Vance shared an analysis by a pollster on the social media platform X, outlining four key priorities that could help Republicans regain the confidence of voters. The proposed strategy calls for ending the US military engagement in Iran, addressing domestic economic concerns such as inflation and the rising cost of living, returning to the core principles of the "America First" agenda and reconsidering Washington's diplomatic approach towards Israel.

Vance also made a pointed observation about the reasons behind the Republican electoral setback, directly linking it to the ongoing conflict. "The reason we lost is the war," Vance said. He further reinforced his assessment by referring to Trump's own remarks on the political consequences of the military campaign. "The President himself said so," he added.

A senior White House official told Fox News Digital that Vance's proposed priorities were intended to serve as a rallying point for conservatives who continue to support Trump's original political philosophy but have reservations about the administration's foreign policy decisions.

The official suggested that the initiative was not an attempt by Vance to distance himself from Trump. Instead, it was aimed at bringing together sections of the Republican support base that believe the administration needs to refocus on domestic priorities and reconsider certain international commitments.

The outreach is particularly significant among conservatives who favour a more restrained foreign policy and are uncomfortable with Washington's current alignment on international issues, especially Israel. The sentiment among some of Vance's supporters was summed up in the words, "Vance is our guy."

Trump weighs Pete Hegseth's future as Iran war comes under scrutiny

While Vance appears to be working on a political strategy to rebuild Republican support, the election setback has also triggered questions about accountability within the Trump administration, particularly over the handling of the Iran conflict.

According to a CBS News report citing multiple people familiar with the discussions, Trump is considering whether Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth should continue in his position. The Iran war is reportedly one of the key factors being discussed as the President evaluates the performance of his administration.

Trump has raised the possibility of a leadership change during conversations with close advisers and other officials. However, no final decision has been taken on whether Hegseth will be asked to leave the Pentagon.

The uncertainty surrounding Hegseth's position comes amid growing criticism of the administration's military campaign and its economic consequences, including the rise in energy prices. The scrutiny may not be limited to the Defence Secretary. Senior military leadership could also face questions over the decisions and recommendations made during the conflict.

Reports suggest that Admiral Brad Cooper, who heads the US Central Command, and General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could come under increased scrutiny from lawmakers and the public over their respective roles in the military campaign.

Ron DeSantis emerges as possible Hegseth replacement

Amid speculation over a possible change at the Pentagon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly emerged as a potential candidate to take over the defence portfolio. According to a separate report, discussions around DeSantis' possible appointment have gained attention as the administration faces questions over its military leadership.

One possibility being discussed is that DeSantis could secure Senate confirmation during the lame-duck period before taking charge of the department after completing his term as Florida Governor on January 5. However, there has been no official announcement confirming that DeSantis is being considered for the position or that Hegseth's departure is imminent.

Trump backs Hegseth, dismisses speculation over Pentagon exit

Despite the reports suggesting uncertainty over Hegseth's future, Trump has publicly defended his Defence Secretary and dismissed the possibility of an immediate change in leadership. When reporters asked whether he was planning to remove Hegseth, Trump responded, "No, I think he's doing a very good job."

He was also questioned about reports that Hegseth could move from the Pentagon to the US Senate by contesting a vacant seat in Tennessee. Responding to the possibility, Trump said, "I actually think he'd be very popular if he did that," while clarifying that he "hasn't heard that at all."

The White House has also rejected suggestions that Hegseth is on the verge of losing his position. White House Spokeswoman Anna Kelly said the President "has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth". Kelly also defended the administration's military operations in Iran and Venezuela while praising Hegseth's efforts to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives introduced during the previous administration.

(With inputs from ANI)

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