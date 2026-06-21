JD Vance departs for Switzerland after US signs peace MoU with Iran; what's on the table

Washington:

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance left for Switzerland on Saturday to participate in technical-level discussions with Iran, days after Washington and Tehran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending tensions in West Asia. The talks, scheduled to take place near Lucerne, are expected to focus on nuclear issues and regional security concerns.

Before departing, Vance told reporters that the Iranian delegation had already reached Switzerland and discussions could continue for several days. He said the United States hoped to make progress on key issues during the meetings.

"I can only be there for a day or two. I think we're going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue and make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we're to be focused on. I'm sure the Iranians are going to have issues they'd like to discuss as well," Vance said before his departure.

Focus on nuclear programme and Lebanon ceasefire

The talks come as diplomatic efforts intensify following the signing of the MoU between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier this week. The agreement is intended to reduce hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a framework for wider negotiations, including discussions on Iran's nuclear programme.

Vance also commented on the security situation in Lebanon, where recent Israeli strikes have raised concerns about the durability of the ceasefire and the wider peace process.

"Things are actually getting better there, and things are slowing down a little bit. Marco and the entire team have been actively managing what's going on in Lebanon. Despite the headlines, things are actually getting better there, and things are slowing down a little bit," he said.

Efforts on to maintain regional stability

According to Vance, preventing further escalation remains a central objective of the ongoing diplomatic engagement. He stressed the need to ensure security for both Israel and Lebanon while maintaining the ceasefire.

"It's going to be something we're just going to have to continuously manage to ensure that you know Israel and Lebanon are both safe and secure. That's fundamentally the goal of this, to make the whole region safe and secure. The big problem is that you have somebody who will shoot and then somebody who will respond, and you kind of have a chicken-and-egg problem where you've just got to stop the shooting for long enough to get the ceasefire to keep hold; that's what we're going to try to do," he added.

Iranian team reaches Switzerland

Meanwhile, Iran's delegation, headed by Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator MB Ghalibaf, has arrived in Zurich for the first round of technical discussions with the United States, according to Iranian state media Press TV. The negotiating team has reportedly been named "Minab 168" in memory of victims of the Minab school incident, a reference Iranian officials have highlighted during international engagements.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also in Switzerland ahead of the first round of talks expected to begin on Sunday. Reports indicate that Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, has joined the diplomatic efforts, reflecting Doha's role as a key mediator between Washington and Tehran.

The Iranian delegation departed Tehran shortly after Iranian armed forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing alleged violations of the Lebanon ceasefire by Israel. Iranian officials have described the ceasefire as a key component of the recently signed MoU, underscoring its importance to the broader diplomatic process.

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