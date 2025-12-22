JD Vance defends H-1B visa curbs, says jobs must go to Americans first Vance said the administration had restricted H-1B visas to stop companies from bypassing American labour. “It is wrong for businesses to choose cheaper foreign workers instead of hiring Americans,” he said.

New Delhi:

US Vice President JD Vance has defended the government’s decision to tighten restrictions on the H-1B visa programme, saying the move reflects what he called a “true Christian politics” that puts American workers and their dignity at the centre of economic policy.

Speaking at the annual convention of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth group, Vance said Christian values should shape not only social issues but also decisions on labour, jobs and the economy.

“A true Christian politics cannot be limited to issues like family or the unborn,” he said. “Those matter, but our understanding of government must go deeper and include how we treat work and workers.”

Immigration and jobs framed as a moral issue

Vance described immigration and employment policy as moral choices, questioning why companies are discouraged from moving jobs overseas.

“We penalise corporations that ship American jobs abroad because we believe in the dignity of human work,” he said, adding that every worker in the US deserves respect and opportunity.

Linking that view directly to visa rules, Vance said the administration had restricted H-1B visas to stop companies from bypassing American labour. “It is wrong for businesses to choose cheaper foreign workers instead of hiring Americans,” he said.

The remarks come at a time when Republicans are debating the future of the conservative movement after Donald Trump, with immigration control and “America First” economics still at the core. Vance has emerged as a key voice in that debate, and Turning Point USA has publicly backed him as a possible future leader of the movement.

At the same event, Vance also said the United States “will always be a Christian nation,” drawing strong applause from supporters.

Indian H-1B workers face uncertainty

While the administration defends visa curbs as necessary, Indian professionals working in the US are facing growing uncertainty. According to reports, many Indian H-1B holders who travelled home to renew their visas have been stranded after US consular offices abruptly postponed appointments.

Immigration lawyers said visa interviews were cancelled between December 15 and 26, coinciding with the holiday season. Emails reviewed by US media showed that delays were linked to expanded social media screening introduced under the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in India said online background checks would now apply to all H-1B workers and their H-4 dependents, a review previously limited to student and exchange visas.

No ‘purity tests’ for conservatives

Vance also declined to criticise controversial figures within conservative circles, arguing against what he described as ideological “purity tests.” “I didn’t come here with a list of people to cancel or denounce,” he said, adding that the conservative movement should remain open to anyone who “loves America.”