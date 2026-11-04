JD Vance blames Iran war for Republicans' loss in US midterm polls, says '2024 supporters turned against us'

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday attributed the Republican Party’s electoral defeat to the war with Iran and Washington’s relationship with Israel after Democrats swept both chambers of Congress in a historic US midterm victory. He said many voters who supported Donald Trump in 2024 switched sides in protest against the administration’s policies.

In a lengthy statement on X, Vance argued that the Republicans' defeat was not primarily caused by supporters staying away from polling stations. Instead, he said a significant number of voters who backed the Trump-Vance ticket in the 2024 presidential election turned against the party in the November 3 midterms.

Citing internal polling, Vance identified four key factors behind the voter backlash: the war, rising living costs, concerns over the administration’s commitment to its ‘America First’ agenda and dissatisfaction with Washington’s relationship with Israel.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote, offering one of the clearest acknowledgements from within the Trump administration that the conflict with Iran had emerged as a political liability for Republicans.

Vance explains why Republicans lost

Vance said Republican data analysts had extensively studied voter demographics to determine whether the electorate turning out for the midterms resembled those who supported Trump in 2024.

Although polls had predicted a Democratic sweep, initial internal assessments suggested Republican supporters were turning out in sufficient numbers to keep the party competitive. However, one data analyst consulted by Vance cautioned that strong turnout did not necessarily mean voters would support Republican candidates.

Recalling the conversation, Vance said he had asked the analyst whether the data indicated Republicans could pull off an election-night surprise.

"No," the analyst replied. "We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us."

Citing Florida as an example, the US Vice-President said the electorate there was nine percentage points more Republican than Democratic, only slightly below the Republican advantage recorded in 2024. He said the figures suggested that the party’s primary challenge was not simply mobilising its supporters.

"The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026," he said.

According to Vance, the pollster had specifically analysed voters who backed Trump in 2024 but intended to support Democratic candidates in the midterms. When asked what could convince them to return to the Republican fold, four key issues emerged.

Voters called for an end to the war, greater attention to the cost of living and inflation, a renewed commitment to the ‘America First’ agenda and a shift in Washington’s relationship with Israel.

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