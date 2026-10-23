Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, denies report on alleged undisclosed foreign bank accounts

Washington:

Jared Kushner, US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law, on Friday denied allegations linking him to secret foreign bank accounts and hundreds of millions of dollars in transfers. He slammed a report which allegedly revealed his secret financial agreements with Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The remarks from Kushner came after Vanity Fair published an excerpt from an upcoming book.

Here’s what Kushner said about report

Taking to X, Kushner said “The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened. We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them.”

He further stated that there were no bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates, or any other verifiable details which were given in support of the accusations levelled.

However, Kushner alleged that he was ‘one of the most scrutinised people in the world, subjected to intense media coverage, multiple congressional investigations, and a special counsel investigation.’

He said on X, "These are outrageous fabrications being presented as investigative journalism. This is not journalism. It is a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy, written by someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent."

What allegations came against Jared Kushner?

As per the report, the allegations against Kushner involve secret bank accounts, where he was a signatory. The allegations also include hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign transfers and political arrangements with leaders in the Middle East.

The report further claimed that Dutch investigators came across these findings after gaining access to Kushner’s phone through a Russian hacker who had been apprehended and flipped. The report claimed that the phone use from 2018 was monitored by said Dutch investigators, who reportedly found Trump's son-in-law access a bank account linked to the UAE, that had $750 million transferred into it by a charity funded by the UAE government.

As per the report, an unnamed person also reportedly held discussions with officials from Israel and the UAE about a ‘secret financial agreement between Kushner, the UAE, and, at least initially, Saudi Arabia.’

The report also alleged that Kushner accessed a UAE-linked bank account that received around $750 million through transfers routed via Azerbaijan. The account was held at First Abu Dhabi Bank and linked to the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a UAE government-funded charity.

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