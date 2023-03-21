Follow us on Image Source : AP Japanese PM Fumio Kishida reportedly heading to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is en route to Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida was seen riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. The surprise visit of Kishida to Ukraine comes just hours after his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Kishida was under pressure

Japan's public television NHK showed Kishida riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. Kishida, who is to chair the Group of Seven summit in May, is the only G-7 leader who hasn't visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home.

Image Source : APJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gets on a train in Przemysl, Poland, early Tuesday heading to Kyiv

Japan has been in step with other G-7 nations in sanctioning Russia and supporting Ukraine over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Kishida is expected to offer continuing support for Ukraine when he meets with Zelenskyy.

(with inputs from AP)

ALSO READ | 'Golgappa diplomacy': PM Modi, Japan's Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park- Watch

ALSO READ | PM Modi meets Japan's Kishida; reveals new Indo-Pacific plan to weed out China's soaring influence

Latest World News