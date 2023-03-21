Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida reportedly heading to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida reportedly is en route to Ukraine for a surprise visit. As per reports, he is heading to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi Published on: March 21, 2023 9:38 IST
Image Source : AP Japanese PM Fumio Kishida reportedly heading to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is en route to Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida was seen riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. The surprise visit of Kishida to Ukraine comes just hours after his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. 

Kishida was under pressure 

Japan's public television NHK showed Kishida riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. Kishida, who is to chair the Group of Seven summit in May, is the only G-7 leader who hasn't visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home.

India Tv - Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Fumio Kishida visit to Ukraine, Fumio Kishida

Image Source : APJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gets on a train in Przemysl, Poland, early Tuesday heading to Kyiv

Japan has been in step with other G-7 nations in sanctioning Russia and supporting Ukraine over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Kishida is expected to offer continuing support for Ukraine when he meets with Zelenskyy.

(with inputs from AP)

Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

