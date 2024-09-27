Japan's ruling party names 'dissenter' Shigeru Ishiba as PM Fumio Kishida's replacement | Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former Japanese Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba waves as he is elected as new head of the ruling party in the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership vote.

Tokyo: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has named veteran lawmaker and former defence minister as Japan's next prime minister after winning a closely fought contest in his fifth and final attempt to name outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's replacement. Ishiba prevailed over hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote in what was seen as one of the most unpredictable leadership elections in decades.

The leader of the LDP, which has ruled Japan for almost all of the post-war era, is essentially assured of becoming Japan's premier because of its majority in parliament. The scramble to replace current premier Fumio Kishida was sparked in August when he announced his intention to step down over a series of scandals that plunged the LDP's rating to record lows.

Ishiba won 215 votes in Japan's ruling party leadership race on Friday, while Takaichi managed 194 votes. American ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, congratulated Ishiba, saying he looked forward to working with him to strengthen the US-Japan alliance.

Image Source : REUTERSFormer Japanese defence minister Shigeru Ishiba waves after winning the LDP leadership vote on Friday.

In brief comments made to lawmakers before the run-off, Ishiba, 67, called for a fairer and kinder Japan and tears in an emotional speech after the final votes were read out. "We must believe in the people, speak the truth with courage and sincerity, and work together to make Japan a safe and secure country where everyone can live with a smile once again," he said.

Who is Shigeru Ishiba?

Ishiba takes over with the party in crisis, having seen its public support ebb away over the past two years with revelations of links to a church branded a cult by critics and a scandal over unrecorded donations. The victory marks Ishiba’s fifth attempt to lead the LDP, a dominant political force that has governed Japan almost continuously since its founding in 1955. A former defence minister who entered parliament in 1986 after a short banking career, Ishiba was sidelined by outgoing prime minister, Fumio Kishida, who has not been afraid of criticising his own party, making powerful enemies within the LDP. He has rebelled on policies including the increased use of nuclear energy and not allowing married couples to use separate surnames. His enmity with LDP lawmakers stemmed from a four-year defection to an opposition group in 1993, which made it difficult for Ishiba to win the 20 nominations he needed from fellow lawmakers to qualify as a candidate in the election on Friday. He had acknowledged his refusal to compromise which caused friction with his party colleagues. Ishiba has stayed in the public eye during his time away from government with media appearances, social media posts and on YouTube, where he muses on topics ranging from Japan's falling birthrate to ramen noodles. His lack of popularity among lawmakers means that Ishiba has had to rely on the support he has nurtured among rank-and-file members over his four decades in politics. As an intellectual heavyweight within the LDP, Ishiba has long advocated for a more independent Japan that can reduce its reliance on the United States, a longtime ally. During the LDP leadership campaign, he called for Japan to lead the creation of an "Asian NATO", which was quickly rejected by Washington.

Why did Fumio Kishida step down?

Kishida has been prime minister for almost three years, a relatively long tenure in modern Japanese politics. Yet his administration had become unpopular due to a slush fund scandal and controversy over the ruling party's connection to the former Unification Church. The economy also hurt his popularity. Households were battered as price increases outpaced pay rises. For months, public support for Kishida and his cabinet languished below the 30 per cent in opinion polls that are typically seen as a trigger for new elections or leadership change.

Image Source : REUTERSJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with Shigeru Ishiba (R) and Sanae Takaichi (L).

Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi are among those seen as frontrunners. Other names that have been floated as potential contenders include Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Digital Minister Taro Kono, and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. Experts say that the LDP will have to pick a fresh face that breaks from the scandals that have mired the party recently to survive a general election, which is due by the third quarter of 2025 at the latest.

Once a new LDP leader is elected, parliament will be called into session to elect the next prime minister. The candidate who wins the majority of votes cast by the lower and upper houses of parliament will take the top job. Given the LDP's majority in both houses, the LDP leader will likely be elected as prime minister. The new premier is also expected to form a new cabinet and reshuffle the LDP party executives in early October.

