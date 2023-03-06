Japan will disappear if new babies not born, says PM Kishida's aide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Japan will disappear if new babies not born, says PM Kashidi's aide

Japan: The slumping birth rate is a great matter of concern for the country as Japan can face the verge of non-existence if no action will be taken on it. An advisor to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently claimed that the country will cease to exist if no action will be taken to slow a fall in the birth rate. She further claimed that the falling birth rate in Japan is threatening to wreck the social safety net and economy.

If we go on like this, the country will disappear

The birth rate in Japan is haunting the country since the officials announced it on February 28. As per reports, the number of babies born last year declined to a record low. As per a report by Bloomberg, Masako Mori during an interview in Tokyo said, 'If we go on like this, the country will disappear.' 'It’s the people who have to live through the process of disappearance who will face enormous harm. It’s a terrible disease that will afflict those children,' she further added.

Last year about 1.58 million deaths and fewer than 800,000 birth were reported. As per reports, Japan's Prime Minister has vowed to double spending on children and families to control the declining birth numbers.

The population has decreased to 124.6 million

The pace of the declining population in the country is increasing. The ratio of people equal to more than 65 rose to more than 29 percent last year. The population has decreased to 124.6 million. A peak of over 128 million was reported in 2008.

Mori further elucidated that the birth rate is not falling gradually, it's heading straight down. She is an upper house lawmaker and an aide of PM Kishida. 'It’s not falling gradually, it’s heading straight down,' said Mori.

Repercussions if falling birth rate not controlled

She further stressed over the repercussions the country would face if the straight falling-down graph of the birth rate is not controlled. She claimed that the social security system in Japan will collapse and the industrial and economic strength would decline.

