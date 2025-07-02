Japan on edge ahead of July 5 'Disaster Date' cited in viral comic book A wave of unease is sweeping through Japan as it braces for July 5. Whether or not it brings a catastrophe, the panic stirred by a manga reveals a deeper truth Japan's fear of the inevitable.

A wave of unease is sweeping through Japan as it braces for July 5, not because of a scientific warning but due to the haunting pages of a manga. The source of the panic is Watashi ga Mita Mirai ("The Future I Saw"), a cult work by reclusive artist Ryo Tatsuki, whose eerily prescient sketch about a "major disaster in March 2011" has led many to fear she may once again be right. In her revised 2021 edition, Tatsuki flagged July 5, 2025, as the day of a massive, sea-triggered catastrophe.

The manga, based on Tatsuki's dream journals, has gone viral in recent months, fuelling speculation, disrupting travel plans, and sparking public anxiety across East Asia. Despite government assurances and scientific scepticism, the prophecy has gained traction in popular discourse, particularly because of Japan's long-standing vulnerability to earthquakes and tsunamis.

Making of a modern myth: From obscure manga to national concern

First published in 1999, Watashi ga Mita Mirai remained largely unnoticed until after the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 2011. In the aftermath, readers unearthed a cryptic note on the manga's cover that referred to a disaster that very month. The timing led to a surge in interest, and by the early 2020s, Tatsuki's work had developed a niche cult following.

The 2021 expanded edition raised eyebrows once again, this time naming July 5, 2025, as the date of another catastrophic event. In her vision, Tatsuki described a powerful eruption in the Philippine Sea triggering a tsunami "three times the height" of the one in 2011. While the manga does not specify the exact location, it implies a widespread Pacific Rim impact, with southwestern Japan among the hardest-hit regions.

Public anxiety vs Scientific evidence

Japanese authorities, including the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), have repeatedly dismissed the prediction as unfounded. "Any such predictions should be considered unreliable," the agency posted on social media last week. Experts in seismology have also pointed out that no credible method exists to forecast earthquakes with such precision, neither in terms of date nor magnitude.

Public reaction tells a different story. A survey conducted in June by Sky Perfect JSAT found that nearly half of Japanese respondents were aware of the prediction. Young women and teenagers were the most likely to have heard of it, and online forums, cafés, and even news talk shows have been abuzz with speculation.

Tourism takes a hit

What began as an online curiosity has now started to inflict real-world damage. Tourism across Japan, especially in regions like Tottori in the southwest, has seen a noticeable dip. Authorities in Tottori reported a nearly 50 per cent drop in bookings from Hong Kong by May. Airlines such as Greater Bay Airlines have reduced services to Japan, citing a 30 per cent decline in bookings for the first week of July.

Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute, has pegged the potential economic impact at Yen 560 billion (approximately USD 3.9 billion) if the trend continues. "Fear no matter how unfounded can ripple across industries," he warned.

Neighbouring countries have not been immune. Travel cancellations from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and China are reportedly on the rise. Even feng shui consultants in the region have echoed the July disaster window, further intensifying the panic.

Officials urge calm, but misinformation spreads

Governors and local authorities have tried to contain the spread of alarm. Miyagi Prefecture Governor Yoshihiro Murai expressed concern over the way unscientific rumours were hurting Japan’s tourism-dependent communities. "It becomes a problem when unfounded information affects people’s decisions and the economy," he said.

Tokushima Governor Masazumi Gotoda added that natural disasters can strike at any time, urging citizens not to fixate on a single date. However, their reassurances have struggled to compete with viral posts on TikTok, X, and YouTube, where videos connecting Tatsuki's manga to volcanic activity in Kyushu and a swarm of quakes near the Tokara Islands have added fuel to the fire.

Still, many Japanese are sceptical. Social media is filled with sarcastic memes and sceptical commentary: "If nothing happens on July 5, can we get a refund on the rice we hoarded?" one user quipped. Others are calling out opportunistic influencers and YouTubers for sensationalising the story.

Author speaks out: 'Don't take my manga literally'

Tatsuki herself, who has largely remained silent for decades, recently broke her silence in an interview. She urged the public not to take her work too seriously. "I never meant to cause panic," she said. "These are just my dreams, I am not a prophet. Please listen to scientists, not a manga."

Her comment, though well-intentioned, has done little to stop the snowball effect. Sales of Watashi ga Mita Mirai have already crossed one million copies, and bookstores in Tokyo report surging interest as the fateful date nears.

Preparedness, not panic

While it is likely that July 5 will pass without incident, the current hysteria offers a sobering lesson. Japan remains one of the most disaster-prone countries on Earth, and the government has already warned about the long-term risk of a Nankai Trough megaquake, which some experts say is overdue.