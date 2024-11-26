Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's Noto region

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.4 quake struck just off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). Japan’s Noto is hit by the earthquake while it is still recovering from a deadly quake early this year. According to the information, there was no tsunami danger after the string tremors.

Moreover, there were also no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Earlier on January 1, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other infrastructure.