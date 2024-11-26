Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan's Noto region

Earlier in January, a stronger 7.2 magnitude quake hit the Noto region of Japan. The tremors led to significant damages to roads and infrastructure while 370 people were killed.

Tokyo Updated on: November 26, 2024 21:43 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

A massive earthquake struck Japan's north-central region of Noto on late Tuesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.4 quake struck just off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.4 quake struck just off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). Japan’s Noto is hit by the earthquake while it is still recovering from a deadly quake early this year. According to the information, there was no tsunami danger after the string tremors. 

Moreover, there were also no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Earlier on January 1, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other infrastructure.

