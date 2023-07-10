Japan: 2 dead as heavy rainfall triggers mudslides, floods; 6 missing

Follow us on Image Source : AP Two people died as heavy rains lash Japan.

Incessant rainfall in several areas of Japan has triggered a spade of mudslides and floods, leaving two people dead and six people missing, authorities said on Monday.

Inundated roads have disrupted traffic, train movement and water supply in many parts of Kyushu and Chugoku areas.

An emergency warning was issued by the Japan Meteorological Department as heavy rains lashed Kyushu, advising caution for people living near hilly or riverside areas, AP reported.

Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported the deaths of two people while six others were missing. One of the deceased was buried under a mudslide in Fukuoka prefecture.

Rescue operations were ongoing in other areas of Japan. A government task force has been set up to rescue people in vulnerable areas, as per Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

Heavy rains and floods are wreaking havoc in several Asian countries, including India, Pakistan and China. Several lives have been lost due to the downpour.

ALSO READ | Pakistan: 76, including 31 children, killed as incessant rains continue to devastate country

Latest World News