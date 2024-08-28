Japan issues emergency storm warning as Kyushu prepares for powerful Typhoon Shanshan

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Pedestrians holding umbrellas struggle against strong wind and heavy rains caused by Typhoon Shanshan in Kagoshima, Japan

Tokyo: Japan issued an emergency warning on Wednesday as a powerful Typhoon Shanshan, touted as one of the worst storms to hit the region - is approaching the southwestern Kyushu Island, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds. At least 800,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate from the Kagoshima prefecture and major firms like Toyota have closed their factories.

Shanshan is referred to by the Japanese meteorological agency as Typhoon No. 10 and is expected to approach southern Kyushu on Thursday, possibly making landfall as a "very strong" storm, according to the Japan Times. The agency issued an emergency storm warning and an emergency high tide warning for Kagoshima Prefecture as extremely strong winds capable of damaging houses are expected to hit the area.

An emergency storm surge warning was also issued for the Satsuma region of Kagoshima, with the agency warning residents of the possibility of an extreme rise in sea levels due to the effects of the storm. Level 4 evacuation orders were issued in parts of Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, including the entire city of Miyazaki, which houses over 400,000 people.

Airlines, rail services cancelled in Japan

Shanshan is the latest harsh weather system to hit Japan following last week's Typhoon Ampil, which also led to blackouts and evacuations. Residents in Miyazaki have been asked to bring emergency food supplies as well as goods for infectious disease prevention to the evacuation centres. Three cities in Shizuoka Prefecture are also under evacuation orders due to a possible landslide as a result of the heavy rainfall.

"Maximum caution is required given that forecasts are for strong winds, high waves and high tides that have not been seen thus far," Satoshi Sugimoto, the agency's chief forecaster, said on Wednesday. "To protect your life and the lives of your loved ones, please flee to evacuation areas specified by local authorities and secure your safety."

Meanwhile, airlines and rail operators cancelled some services for the coming days. Japan Airlines said it would cancel 170 domestic flights and 10 international flights through Thursday, while ANA Holdings is set to cancel more than 210 domestic flights in total between Wednesday and Friday, affecting 18,400 passengers.

Japan PM issues directions to prepare for storm

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered related parties to work closely with local governments to ensure the evacuation of residents in concerned areas. The government held an emergency operations meeting on Wednesday, where it sought cooperation between the land ministry and the meteorological agency with local municipalities to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

As of Wednesday, Shanshan was moving towards Kyushu at a slower pace, with wind speeds of 180 kmph and gusts of up to 252 kmph. It is expected to maintain that strength into Thursday morning, weakening either as it nears Kyushu or makes landfall. After striking Kyushu over the next few days the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo.

Meanwhile in Aichi, home to Toyota's headquarters, two people believed to be residents of a house that collapsed in a landslide during heavy rains were unaccounted for. Three residents of the house had been pulled out, according to public broadcaster NHK.

(with Reuters inputs)

