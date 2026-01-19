Japan heads for snap polls as PM Sanae Takaichi moves to dissolve parliament By dissolving parliament ahead of schedule, Takaichi is aiming for a stronger public mandate. A clear win could help her push key reforms and reduce opposition within parliament and her own party.

New Delhi:

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will dissolve the lower house of parliament this week and call a snap general election. The move will push Japan into an early and fast election campaign. Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Takaichi said the lower house will be dissolved on January 23.

“Today, as Prime Minister, I have decided to dissolve the lower house on January 23,” she told reporters.

Takaichi said the early election is meant to give voters a direct say on whether she should continue as prime minister. She described the vote as a clear test of her leadership at a time when Japan is facing economic pressure and security challenges in the region.

“Is Sanae Takaichi fit to be Prime Minister? I wanted to ask the people to decide,” she said.

Bid for a stronger mandate

By dissolving parliament ahead of schedule, Takaichi is aiming for a stronger public mandate. A clear win could help her push key reforms and reduce opposition within parliament and her own party. Japan’s first woman prime minister has promised major changes, including economic reforms, defence upgrades and a firmer stance in regional affairs.

Opposition parties have criticised the decision, saying the prime minister is avoiding tough questions in parliament by calling an early election. They argue that several policy issues should have been debated in the legislature instead of being taken straight to voters.

High stakes election ahead

The snap election is a risky move. A strong result would give Takaichi greater control and speed up her agenda. A weak outcome, however, could encourage rivals and shake her government.