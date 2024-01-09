Japan hit by another powerful earthquake of 6.0 magnitude, no tsunami warning yet

Follow us on Image Source : AP Japan earthquake (FILE)

Japan earthquake: A week after multiple deadly earthquakes hit Japan, the country has again witnessed a similar day as a powerful tremor of magnitude 6.0 struck the central region today. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake struck off the Sea of Japan coast on Tuesday, banging the same part of the country where a powerful part of central Japan on the New Year.

As of writing this article, the country has not issued any tsunami warnings.

Notably, this came on the day when the death count by the country's deadly tremors killed nearly 200 people. Quoting authorities, Japan Times reported that the overall death toll could rise above 200 as the rescue operation was still underway.

The report said that the number of dead was especially high — 81 — in the hard-hit coastal city of Wajima, where the quake sparked a massive blaze that tore through the popular tourist market.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.