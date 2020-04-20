Image Source : USGS Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Japan early on Monday. According to the Meteorological Agency, the tremors were fet off Miyagi Prefecture post 5:30 am, where the epicentre was recorded a depth of 50 kms. No tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake. The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was 41.7 kilometers (26 miles) beneath the Pacific seabed, rating the risk of casualties and damage as low.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In 2011, a devastating 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck roughly 130 km east of Miyagi, unleashing an enormous tsunami, triggering the triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant and killing nearly 16,000 people.

On Saturday, an earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck off the west coast of Japan's Ogasawara Islands.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor occurred with its epicenter at a latitude of 27.2 degrees north and a longitude of 140.7 degrees east, and at depth of 490 km.

