Japan battles largest wildfire in half a century, thousands evacuated Japan is battling with one of the largest wildfires in its history, with a person dead and almost 4,000 people under evacuation orders.

Japan wildfire update: Japan is battling one of the largest wildfires in its history, with more than 2,000 firefighters deployed to bring the ravaging blazes under control. The wildfire, which reportedly broke out in Ofunato, on the northeast coast, has left one person dead and forced nearly 4,000 to evacuate the nearby areas.

As per the latest updates, fire has burnt about 2,100 hectares (5,190 acres) of forest in Ofunato since it started Wednesday, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Japan is facing one of its biggest wildfires since 1975, as the agency says that at least 84 homes had been damaged, and over 1,200 people had been evacuated. The fire has subsided in some areas.

Notably, the northeastern regions, including Ofunato, have had their driest winter since 1946, when the Japan Meteorological Agency started collecting data.