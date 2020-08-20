Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu and Kashmir: ISI looks for younger face for Hurriyat

Pakistan apparently does not want to abandon its effort to promote terrorisn in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan's spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) is looking for young face for Hurriyat, the separatist group in the Kashmir valley. It is being suspected that Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian governement recently took the decision of withdrawing 10,000 troops from Jammu and Kashmir. This may have given terror masterminds in Pakistan including in Pakistani government new nudge to foment terror. Although Indian security forces are more than enough to tackle the terror threat, fresh moves of ISI need to be followed carefully.

IANS reported that terrorists based in Pakistan were making desperate attempts to cross the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to enter Indian territory, intelligence agencies have alerted security establishments in the valley.

Sources said 12 Pakistan trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) jihadis, in two groups, are making attempts to cross the Line of Control (LoC). To help these terrorists cross the LoC, Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) has planned to carry out attacks on Indian Army posts.

The agencies have flagged that in "Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector in Rajouri district six LeT jihadis accompanied with a guide to infiltrate" in Indian territory.

Intelligence agency sleuths have also alerted the security establishments, "In Poonch Sector, six LeT accompanied by a commander Abdul Fazal are making attempts to infiltrate and also planned BAT like action".

